Having a Baby? There's An App For That!

McMorries Obstetrics, Gynecology & Infertility partnered with Babyscripts to extend prenatal care for expectant mothers and postpartum care for new mothers through Babyscripts myJourney, an innovative and accessible app, coupled with remote monitoring for blood pressure facilitated through the app and Bluetooth-connected blood pressure cuff. With this technology, McMorries Obstetrics, Gynecology & Infertility delivers custom content to guide patients with specific tips, behaviors and interventions that support a happy and healthy pregnancy, as well as monitors patient data to identify and manage blood-pressure related complications.

Patients can choose whether to interact in English or Spanish. Users receive gestational age-appropriate information, reminders, and notifications to engage with and adhere to prescribed care measures.The app also includes 24/7 tools for monitoring and reporting progress that can save patients time by converting some checkups to virtual visits, with a unique trigger system that alerts the provider of abnormal readings, to identify potential risk and facilitate interventions.

“Babyscripts represents a new paradigm in providing prenatal care,” said Kyle McMorries, M.D.“We’re dedicated to improving maternal health outcomes and proud to share access to sound, safe and secure technology that helps mothers on their journeys.”

Babyscripts is the first-ever virtual care platform prescribed by healthcare providers to expectant mothers at the start of their pregnancy. McMorries invested in this service to assist with direct education and monitoring between visits. Founded in 2014 with a mission to eliminate maternal mortality and improve access to care for all mothers, Babyscripts empowers mothers to make decisions that have proven to enable earlier risk detection and intervention and result in improved outcomes.

McMorries Obstetrics Gynecology & Infertility provides preventive, diagnostic and therapeutic women’s health and wellness care and comprehensive treatment from adolescence through post-menopause. Providers deliver care using evidence-based practices and meet individual patient needs in a comfortable, efficient, and independent medical office environment.

McMorries Obstetrics, Gynecology & Infertility is located at 4710 N.E. Stallings Dr. in Nacogdoches. To schedule an appointment, call or text 936-560-2666.

