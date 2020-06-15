Home

TIMPSON: TAGHS Meeting scheduled for June 17, 2020

Mon, 06/15/2020 - 2:40pm Ourtown1
Kathy Grigsby

 

Timpson Area Genealogy and Heritage Society will resume our monthly meetings on Wednesday,  June  17, at 2PM in the annex at the back of Timpson Public Library.  Access to the library will be limited to this area of the library only, due to Covid-19.

 

Anthony Souther, site manager of Caddo Mounds, near Crockett, will speak to our members and guests about the recovery the site has achieved since catastrophic damage caused by a tornado in 2019. He will inform us of measures the site has implemented because of Covid-19. Caddo Mounds is a good day trip for people in our area, especially when we have so many restrictions and closed venues

 

For more i.formation or questions, contact Kathy Grigsby at 936-354-2156.

