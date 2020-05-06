Home

TIMPSON: Shelby County Fresh Water Supply District #1 Board of Supervisors to hold meeting on May 9, 2020

Wed, 05/06/2020 - 1:34pm Ourtown1
Rebecca Dillon

The Shelby County Fresh Water Supply District #1 Board of Supervisors has asked me to let everyone know that they will hold a regular monthly meeting on Saturday 5/9/20.

 

However, because of the Covid 19 CDC recommendations, the meeting will not be open to the public.

 

The Board is meeting via telephone to process lease transfers and pay bills.

 

Thank you for your understanding as we all respect guidelines during this pandemic.

 

Stay safe and well.

 

Rebecca

Surf New Media