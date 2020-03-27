Home
Timpson residents experience an earthquake in the early morning hours on Monday

Fri, 03/27/2020 - 8:57am Ourtown1
Chad Pate, East Texas Press

At approximately 2:00 a.m. on Monday morning, Timpson residents felt a 2.5 magnitude earthquake shake their homes.  The USGS reports at 2.5 quake in Shelby County, that originated approximately from 5 miles below ground, and a few miles north of Timpson.  No damages were reported.  Many residents quickly took to Facebook and began sharing their experience during the earthquake. 

