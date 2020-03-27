Timpson residents experience an earthquake in the early morning hours on Monday
Fri, 03/27/2020 - 8:57am Ourtown1
Chad Pate, East Texas Press
At approximately 2:00 a.m. on Monday morning, Timpson residents felt a 2.5 magnitude earthquake shake their homes. The USGS reports at 2.5 quake in Shelby County, that originated approximately from 5 miles below ground, and a few miles north of Timpson. No damages were reported. Many residents quickly took to Facebook and began sharing their experience during the earthquake.
