Timpson One Act Play/Drama Club and Timpson 2020 Junior Class Hamburger Dinner & Ticket Pull
Timpson One Act Play/Drama Club and
Timpson 2020 Junior Class
Hamburger Dinner &
Ticket Pull
Saturday, Feb. 29th at 5:00 pm
Timpson Middle School Cafeteria
and Gym
Hamburger dinners bought in advance are $8 or $10 at the door.
Ticket pull and big ticket prizes will start at 6pm. There will also be some auctions throughout the night along with a cake auction.
Tickets will be $1 for 10 tickets for ticket pull and $1 per ticket for big ticket prizes which include: a Fire Pit made and donated by THS Ag Shop,
"Play Ball" basket filled with all kinds of goodies and
2 tickets to the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers game
donated by Timpson JP Tracy Broadway & his wife Tammy,
and a Weed Eater donated by Ace Hardware in Center, and
tons of Other Great Prizes donated by our local merchants.
Come out, eat and have a fun time winning great prizes
while supporting Timpson High School!
For meal ticket or big ticket sales before Saturday, please call
Cissy - 936-254-4429 or Cindy - 936-559-3051
We extend a special invitation to all candidates to come visit with the voters on Saturday night.