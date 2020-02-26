Timpson One Act Play/Drama Club and

Timpson 2020 Junior Class

Hamburger Dinner &

Ticket Pull

Saturday, Feb. 29th at 5:00 pm

Timpson Middle School Cafeteria

and Gym

Hamburger dinners bought in advance are $8 or $10 at the door.

Ticket pull and big ticket prizes will start at 6pm. There will also be some auctions throughout the night along with a cake auction.

Tickets will be $1 for 10 tickets for ticket pull and $1 per ticket for big ticket prizes which include: a Fire Pit made and donated by THS Ag Shop,

"Play Ball" basket filled with all kinds of goodies and

2 tickets to the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers game

donated by Timpson JP Tracy Broadway & his wife Tammy,

and a Weed Eater donated by Ace Hardware in Center, and

tons of Other Great Prizes donated by our local merchants.

Come out, eat and have a fun time winning great prizes

while supporting Timpson High School!

For meal ticket or big ticket sales before Saturday, please call

Cissy - 936-254-4429 or Cindy - 936-559-3051

We extend a special invitation to all candidates to come visit with the voters on Saturday night.