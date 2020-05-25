TIMPSON: Memorial Day Activities

Timpson Texas, is stepping up to our nation’s call, while continuing our own community Memorial Day Tradition to honor our fallen heroes. Memorial Day, Monday 25th at 3 pm on the downtown square in front of the gazebo we will honor these men and women and their families by joining our Nation and Bradley Young (senior 2020) playing Taps . All are invited to attend. However, please remain in your car, doing your part in playing Tribute and to honor this moment respectfully. We hope to surround the Downtown Park with vehicles full of Proud and Thankful Americans. All across our Nation Taps will be played and Timpson will be included. Thank you Timpson TX