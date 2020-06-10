TIMPSON: (LETTER TO THE EDITOR) Thank you for the Timpson Graduation Ceremony

"On behalf of my son Hunter Sample and family I would deeply like to thank the Timpson High School teachers, administration, staff and school board for the Graduation Ceremony they conducted a couple of weeks ago. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic it was hard to coordinate a ceremony such as years past. They did a wonderful job of making the most out of a bad situation and I appreciate the time and effort it took to plan the event. The Light and Champion as well as Shelby County Today was on hand to document the historic occasion.

Additionally, we were able to have a another ceremony on Saturday, June 6 beginning with a graduate parade at 6 p.m. The graduates had their vehicles decorated and rode or drove themselves around the Timpson square and then around to So So park where the Timpson Area Chamber of Commerce and Mayor Debra Smith hosted an outdoor graduation ceremony. The graduates had a pizza dinner and the family and friends had pulled pork sandwiches all donated by community members. Much time and effort was spent by the Chamber, City Officials, Community and Parents to give the graduates a truly unique and special ceremony.

The graduates were able to get use of the cap and gown attire another time and walk the stage to have their achievements announced by the Mayor and be together one last time as a class.

I would like to thank the Timpson Chamber, City Council, Mayor Debra Smith , Timpson area Community, Timpson School Administration, Shelby County Today, Light and Champion, East Texas Press, all Parents and Grandparents who made a difference and So So Park and Timpson Collegiate Center for all you have done for our students.

Hats off to the Timpson High School 2020 Graduates! May this be a reminder of the strength, character and uniqueness that is you!

Wishing you all the very Best,

Deanne Sample

(Mother of Hunter Sample - Timpson HS 2020 Graduate)"