TIMPSON ISD: Timpson ISD is broadcasting each morning on Facebook Live at 9 am Monday-Friday

Timpson Bear Update

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Timpson ISD is broadcasting each morning on Facebook Live at 9 am Monday-Friday until we return to school. Please check out the Timpson ISD Facebook page and click on Like to follow all announcements and district information during the school closure.

The Timpson ISD Child Nutrition Department will be providing meals during the school closure to all kids 18 years of age and below.

Beginning Monday, March 30, 2020 you can bring your kids to the middle school parking lot and receive 2 meals for each child in your home. We will give them a hot lunch and a grab & go breakfast for the next morning.

Meal Days & Times: Monday – Friday, 11 am – 1 pm

Pick Up Location: Timpson Middle School

Charge: Free to all children 18 and below

Your child MUST BE PRESENT in order for you to receive the meals, as per TDA guidelines that we must strictly adhere to.

THIS WILL BE DRIVE-THROUGH ONLY! Please, no getting out of cars and milling around. We want to promote social distancing as much as possible.

Instruction--Teachers have already created many different ways for children to receive instruction during the closure.

Some teachers have created Facebook Classroom groups. If your child is in their class, they will reach out to you with this information. Many of our elementary teachers have gone to this format as well as Google Classroom. Some elementary teachers use Class Dojo and those parents are informed as well.

For Middle School, Mr. Smith has said that all middle school students have Study Island accounts online. If any student does not remember his/her login, they may email Mr. Smith and he will get it to you, csmith@timpsonisd.com. Teachers at MS are also working on packets for each subject. Some teachers have Google Classroom and have already been in touch with students.

For High School, all dual-credit students will continue their online formats with their colleges and universities. Teachers with Google Classroom have already been reaching out to their students. Others are creating Google Classroom and will get information out soon.

We are also posting packets online on each campus website. Go to www.timpsonisd.com, click on Schools, and select the appropriate campus. Then click on Visit Site. You will start to see the packets online for each teacher. You may print these packets or wait for paper packets.

We have also created a digital newsletter called Tech Bytes for all students that is located on the school website. When it comes up on the page, click on it. It is full of information and digital instructional websites that can be used at home. The Khan Academy link contains a Daily Study Schedule for any parent that needs it. It is organized by grade level, PK-12th grade, complete with youtube videos for each subject area. There are also links to fun activities such as virtual field trips, PE time, and so much more. Check it out!

Soon we will be providing an opportunity to check out Chromebooks or laptops to the students that need them. More information coming soon about this. We will prioritize the level of need for these devices, starting with our dual-credit college students, then going from there.

For families that do not have internet access or computers at home or have no WIFI, paper packets will be provided starting next week.

Our number one priority is our students. We do not want to overwhelm parents or students in any way. All of the information above is meant to assist parents and students, but not to add additional stress during this time in our country.

Please reach out to the school if you have any questions.