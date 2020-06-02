TIMPSON ISD: Timpson Graduate Celebration - June 6, 2020

Timpson Class of 2020 Graduate Celebration will be held Saturday June 6. This event is sponsored by the Timpson Chamber of Commerce and it’s Citizens.

The Celebration activities will start at 9am at Soso park with a private graduate breakfast. A time capsule from the graduates 8th grade year will be opened at this event.

Later in the evening, at 5:30PM, the town will line up for a parade to honor these graduates. Everyone is invited to participate!Come out and decorate your cars in support of the Class of 2020. The parade will start in front of the High School at 6PM, it will go around the square in Timpson, and end at Soso park. The public is welcome to the downtown area to watch the parade. It is recommended that spectators bring their own masks, and use the social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC, and Governor Abbott. The graduates will then be treated to a pizza dinner.

At 7PM the Timpson Chamber of Commerce will be presenting the graduates with letters of appreciation on the stage at Soso park. Graduates will be in cap and gown, and photo opportunities will be available. Due to Covid19, only six guests per graduate will be able to enter the park for this event. To control entry, six tickets are being distributed to each graduate before this event. You must have a ticket, or press pass to enter the park, no exceptions. There will be a radio broadcast of the event on FM radio. Further details to follow.

Following the presentation, the Chamber will set up a screen for a watch party where they will watch their virtual graduation from the school, and their Senior slide show.

This event will allow the graduates one last gathering with their classmates. We are looking forward to having our citizens from Timpson, and surrounding areas to come out and show their support to our graduates during these unprecedented times.