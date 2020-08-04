TIMPSON ISD: Substitute Teacher Orientation to be Held Soon

Timpson ISD has scheduled a substitute orientation/train ing for Wednesday, August 12 , 2020 , at 9 am at the Timpson ISD Event Center. If you have never been a substitute at the district, you will need to fill out an application. The application may be obtained prior to the training date at the Central office. An applicant who has never substituted for a school district must be fingerprinted with a criminal background check done before being placed on the sub list. When the applicant has completed training, their information is uploaded to TEA and they will receive an email giving them information about getting their fingerprinting scheduled. The fee for the fingerprinting is the responsibility of the applicant. Those who were on the substitute list from last year should receive forms for recertifying for the new school year prior to training. If you happen to not receive your forms in the mail, there will be forms available at the training. The training is required each year for those who are recurring substitutes or new applicants. Social distancing will be observed at the training and face covering is requested. Timpson ISD appreciates our substitutes for their faithfulness to help our students. If you have questions, you may call Sherri Strahan at 936/254-2463 Ext. 4100 or email at

