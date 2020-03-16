Timpson ISD is monitoring the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and as Texas Education Agency information emerges, we will be taking appropriate steps as needed. We have been given guidelines and procedures for determining how to address the issue. As a district, we plan to take all necessary and appropriate steps to responsibly address the issue in a proactive manner. We are participating in state level audio conferences that will provide information daily.

Please, contact Timpson ISD (936) 254 2463 ext. 4100 if you become aware of a (COVID-19) case in this area or are aware of someone or are someone in the Timpson ISD community who has been in an exposed area of the virus. Or you can reply back to this email with information.

All UIL sanctioned extracurricular contests have been suspended beginning Monday March 16 through March 29.