Danielle Smith
Timpson ISD Family, Career and Community Leaders of America end of year summary of events and recognition.
- Charitable Donations summary:
Noble Children's Services $760
Cancer Awareness Game $1425
Alzheimer's Memory Walk $379
Great American Smoke Out $300
American Heart Association $500
Total $3364
- Class of 2020 members
Matthew Benson, Corey Branton, Sandra Cuevas, Julieta De'Leon, Hannah Fabian, Chelsea Hall, Ashlynn Lindgren, Karina Meza, Hunter Sample, Teresa Torres, Tahlia Wallace and Kayleigh Wolf
- Chapter Officers
President-Hannah Fabian
Vice President-Corey Branton
Secretary-Gracie Wagnon
Treasurer-Hailey Newman
Reporter/Historian-Emmalee Richardson
Photographer/Recreation Chairperson-Jade Arias Zamora
- The most active member for 2020 with 4523 points is Corey Branton. He set a record for all time highest points total for a FCCLA member for Timpson High School.
Rounding out the top ten most active members are:
2nd place-Edith Whitton 859 pts.
3rd place-Kayleigh Wolf 638 pts.
4th place-Teresa Torres 603 pts.
5th place-Jade Arias Zamora 483 pts.
6th place-Kaitlyn Crockett 418 pts.
7th place-Hannah Fabian 353 pts.
8th place-Carter Ramsey 331 pts.
9th place-Ashlynn Lindgren 280 pts.
10th place-Gracie Benson 278 pts.
- The entire membership is very important to our success. Those not previously mentioned include: Halle Burns, Shykuirra Bussey, Yuridia Guzman, McKayla Huss, Ty'Eshia Johnson, Ashanti Page, Popeye Prabkul, Meagan Sepulvado, Adam Sevcik and Joshua Wagstaff
