TIMPSON ISD EMT CLASS NEWS

EMT Class News - The THS EMT Basic students have officially started clinical rotations in both Emergency Room and with various EMS services in the area and have, collectively, logged over 280 clinical hours in just under 3 weeks; all while still succeeding in their regular classes and events! They have had the opportunity to be a part of some life-saving events and continue to exceed expectations for the first class! Give these students a pat on the back when you see them! Any Junior interested in taking the class (2020-2022) should see Mrs. Metcalf!!

Pictured:

Hunter Sample and Tahlia Wallace

Sandra Cuevas, Francisco Flores, and Jaeli Standridge

Not pictured: Zach Molloy and Trey Box