Timpson ISD closure until further notice due to COVID-19 precautions
Wed, 03/18/2020 - 4:00pm Ourtown1
Bear Update 03/18/2020
Timpson ISD is making the decision to close school following spring break this week. The closing will be for an indefinite amount of time and until further notice.
We will be posting additional information regarding how the district plans to provide for remote instruction and provide other services to students in the coming days and potentially weeks.
We as a district are taking the COVID-19 situation very seriously and will be in contact with officials across the State concerning the issue.
