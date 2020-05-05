TIMPSON: Grand Opening of Beans & Ice is a Gourmet Coffee Shop

The TIMPSON AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE invites everyone for Grand opening and ribbon cutting for new business in Timpson Texas. There will be plenty of room for social distancing while practicing safety precautions. Let’s work towards getting to our new normal and being able to enjoy the good things in life.

Timpson and our community welcome a new business, Beans & Ice is a Gourmet Coffee shop that sells hot, cold, and frozen coffees, shaved ice, baked goodies, and protein/fruit smoothies. They will offer you the best coffee around with hand roasted coffee beans, combined with traditional flavorings and toppings. Beans & Ice story is unique because, all of the profits from this business goes back into mission work to help the less fortunate around the world. Timpson Area Chamber of Commerce invites everyone to come out Tuesday 5/12/2020 at 10 AM, for a ribbon cutting and to welcome the Grand Opening of this new business in Timpson. Beans & Ice is located 588 N. 1st Street.

Operated by Rebecca Daniel