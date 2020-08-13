On Monday, August 17, 2020 from 4:30 p.m.- 5:30 p.m. Timpson Elementary will hold a drive-through Meet the Teacher and School Supply Drop Off for students in Pre-K through 2nd grade. Parents and students must remain in their vehicle. Please have your student’s supplies in a bag with their name on it. Teachers will gather the supplies and your child will have the opportunity to say “hello” to their new teacher.