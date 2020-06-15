TIMPSON: City of Timpson Council Meeting - Agenda for June 16, 2020

Notice of Workshop/Interview meeting will be held on the 16th of June, 2020, 2:30 pm – 5:30 pm at the City Hall, 456 Jacob St., Timpson, TX. No voting or actions will be made during this meeting.

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the governing body of the above-named City will be held on the 16th day of June, 2020 at 5:30 pm at the City Hall, 456 Jacob Street, Timpson, Texas, at which time the following subjects will be considered, to-wit:

1. Call to Order:

2. Invocation:

3. Pledge: United States Pledge, Texas Pledge

4. Council Items: Reports by the members of the City Council on matters not on the

agenda will be made at this time. A total, not to exceed 10 minutes will be devoted

to these reports. Mayor to discuss CRF funds.

5. Presentations & Recognitions/ Chamber of Commerce notices: 6/13/19 Larry

Burns celebrated his 26th year of service with the City of Timpson.

6. Citizens Input: This time is provided for members of the public to address the City

Council on items that appear within the Consent and Action Items or a matter not

listed on the agenda. Each speaker is limited to 3 minutes. A Citizens Input Form

may be filled out and filed with the City Secretary prior to the meeting.

7. Agenda Item: Consider approval of the FY 2018 – 2019 AUDIT presented by

Frank Campos.

8. Department/Committee Reports:

A. Public Works Report: Larry Burns

B. Police Department Report: Chief Graham

C. Municipal Court Report: For the month of May, there were

2 citations issued and 4 violations, 0 to juveniles, and 0 to minors. The total

amount generated for the City was approx. $2,387.31.

D. City Secretary: The City office will be closed Friday, July 3rd for observance of

Independence Day.

9. Consent Agenda: Items included under the Consent Agenda require little or no

deliberation by the Council. Approval of the Consent Agenda authorizes the

City Secretary to proceed with the conclusion of each item as reflected in the

Minutes of this meeting.

Consider approval of the Minutes from the Regular Meeting held on May 19, 2020 Consider approval of Financial Statement for the month of May 2020 Consider approval of Accounts Payable – May 2020 Consider approval of Resolution 2020616-3 for FEMA and CRF account, apply for

and document need for Coronavirus Relief Fund, request funding from CRF and

designating City Secretary as the POC for all paperwork, documentation and record-

keeping for said funds.

Ratify the emergency replacement of the fire hydrant by Duplichain in the amount

of $3,000.

REGULAR AGENDA ITEMS (10 –13)

10. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider interviews and discuss hiring one or

two of the applicants for the public works position, designate the start date and pay rate.

11. Discuss and take action: Review and approve the rate increase for the TML

insurance premium for city employees. The current rate per month/per employee

is $598.86 and the new rate, effective October 1, will be $622.82 This is an

increase of $23.96 per employee and an increase to the City budget of

approx. $2,500.00 for the year. The increase per department will be:

Electric Dept - $862.56 (3 employees); W/S Dept - $862.56 (3 employees);

Gen Dept - $862.56 (3 employees).

Executive Session: Section 551.074. Personnel Matters

12. Discuss: Status of Workers Comp with Henry Marx and his ability to return to work.

RETURN TO OPEN MEETING

13. Discuss action: Regarding item 12.

14. Adjourn.

