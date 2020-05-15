TIMPSON: City Council Meeting Agenda for May 19, 2020

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the governing body of the above-named City will be held on the 19th day of May, 2020 at 5:30 pm at the City Hall, 456 Jacob Street, Timpson, Texas, at which time the following subjects will be considered, to-wit:

Call to Order:

2. Invocation:

3. Pledge: United States Pledge, Texas Pledge

4. Council Items: Reports by the members of the City Council on matters not on the

agenda will be made at this time. A total, not to exceed 10 minutes will be devoted

to these reports.

5. Presentations & Recognitions/ Chamber of Commerce notices: City of Timpson

supported the Shelby County Children’s Advocacy Center by contributing $529.15 to

the agency. Chief Graham celebrates 10 years with the Timpson Police Dept May 20th. Recognize Council Member Yvonne Ramsey for the years served on City Council, 2008-2020.

6. Citizens Input: This time is provided for members of the public to address the City

Council on items that appear within the Consent and Action Items or a matter not

listed on the agenda. Each speaker is limited to 3 minutes. A Citizens Input Form

may be filled out and filed with the City Secretary prior to the meeting.

7. Election Items:

Ordinance No. 20203017-03, an Order declaring the canvassing of the City of Timpson General Election, May 2, 2020 permits the Issue of Certificates of Election for Mayor Debra Smith, Council Members Teri Alexander and Kenneth Walker. Municipal Judge Marilyn Corder will issue the certificates of election to each elected candidate and each candidate will sign a Statement of Elected/Appointed Officer (Article XVI, section 1B of the Texas Constitution).

Issue Oath of office for Mayor Smith, Council Members Teri Alexander and Kenneth Walker, by Municipal Judge Marilyn Corder.

Elect Mayor Pro-Tem to perform mayor’s duties during the mayor’s incapacity or

absence. The mayor pro-tem is selected by majority vote of the council from among its own membership. The mayor pro-tem is for one year. The mayor pro-tem retains the right to vote on all matters before the council (and not just to break a tie) while performing the duties of mayor (Local Government Code Section 22.037 and 23.027).

8. Department/Committee Reports:

A. Public Works Report

B. Police Department Report

C. Municipal Court Report: For the month of April, there were 6

citations issued and 8 violations, 2 to juveniles, and 2 to minors. The total

amount generated for the City was approx. $1,693.00.

City Secretary: Misty Burgess, Council Members Charleston Johnson and

Kenny Walker completed the Open Meetings Act and the Public Information Act on-line courses. An acknowledgment was received after notifications were mailed via certified letter, to Waste Connections informing of the City’s non-renewal of the contract. I’m currently working with TXDOT for Woodlawn Cemetery directional sign to be at Hwy 59 and Garrison St. We will be setting up

dates to work with each department on their upcoming budgets. If

councilmembers would like to attend, I will set specific times on the Budget

Workshop dates. City Secretary provided all members with 2020 TML open

meetings handbook.

9. Consent Agenda: Items included under the Consent Agenda require little or no

deliberation by the Council. Approval of the Consent Agenda authorizes the

City Secretary to proceed with the conclusion of each item as reflected in the

Minutes of this meeting.

Consider approval of the Minutes from the Regular Meeting held on April 21, 2020 Consider approval of Financial Statement for the month of April 2020 Consider approval of Accounts Payable – April 2020

REGULAR AGENDA ITEMS (10 –16)

10. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider approval of Duplichain’s quote to

repair the storm drain at Austin and Timpson St. in the amount of $54,000.

11. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider approval of Duplichain’s quote to repair

the storm drain at 2nd St and Jacob St. in the amount of $17,850.

12. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider approval to post full-time

Position(s) within the Public Works Dept.

13. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider hiring a temp or part-time employee

while Henry Marx is out with injury.

14. Discuss and take action: FEMA and CRF approve mayor to set up account, apply for

and document need for Coronavirus Relief Fund, request funding from CRF. Approve

designating Misty Burgess as the POC for all paperwork, documentation and record-

keeping for said funds.

Executive Session: Section 551.074. Personnel Matters

15. Discuss: Employee’s failure to file work injury in a timely

manner. (Employee Handbook 10.2). Discuss procedure for record.

16. Discuss: Employee’s failure to file required TCEQ report for 4th

Quarter. (TCEQ Chapter 30, Section 290, Subchapter F.) Discuss procedure for record.

RETURN TO OPEN MEETING

17. Discuss action: Regarding items 15 and 16.

18. Discuss action: Regarding the hiring of a Supervisor for the Public Works Dept.

19. Adjourn.

