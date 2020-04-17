TIMPSON: City Council Meeting Agenda for 4-21-2020

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the governing body of the above-named City will be held on the 21st day of April, 2020 at 5:30 pm at the City Hall, 456 Jacob Street, Timpson, Texas, at which time the following subjects will be considered, to-wit:

Call to Order:

2. Invocation:

3. Pledge: United States Pledge, Texas Pledge

4. Council Items: Reports by the members of the City Council on matters not on the

agenda will be made at this time. A total, not to exceed 10 minutes will be devoted

to these reports.

5. Presentations & Recognitions/ Chamber of Commerce notices: City of Timpson

supported the Shelby County Children’s Advocacy Center by contributing $529.15 to

the agency.

6. Citizens Input: This time is provided for members of the public to address the City

Council on items that appear within the Consent and Action Items or a matter not

listed on the agenda. Each speaker is limited to 3 minutes. A Citizens Input Form

may be filled out and filed with the City Secretary prior to the meeting.

7. Department/Committee Reports:

A. Public Works Report:

B. Police Department Report:

C. Municipal Court Report: For the month of March, there were 17

citations issued and 28 violations, 1 to juveniles, and 2 to minors. The total

amount generated for the City was approx. $4,553.52

D. City Secretary: Misty Burgess, Council Member Charleston Johnson completed

the Open Meetings Act and the Public Information Act on-line courses.

Notifications were mailed via certified letter, to Waste Connections informing of

the City’s non-renewal of the contract and acknowledgment of receipt was

received by the District Manager.

8. Consent Agenda: Items included under the Consent Agenda require little or no

deliberation by the Council. Approval of the Consent Agenda authorizes the

City Secretary to proceed with the conclusion of each item as reflected in the

Minutes of this meeting.

Consider approval of the Minutes from the Regular Meeting held on March 17, 2020 Consider approval of Financial Statement for the month of March, 2020 Consider approval of Accounts Payable – March, 2020

REGULAR AGENDA ITEMS (9 –10)

9. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider received bids for the City lawn care

contract, effective April 22, 2020 thru April 21, 2021.

10. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider approval of Resolution-396, authorizing

Execution of a letter of waiver for payments in lieu of taxes for the Housing Authority of

Timpson, that have accrued through March 31, 2020.

11. Adjourn.

The Council reserves the right to retire into executive session concerning any of the items listed on this agenda whenever it is considered necessary and is legally justified under the Open Meetings Act.

This facility is wheelchair accessible and wheelchair parking is available. Requests for accommodations or interpretive services must be made 48 hours prior to this meeting. Please contact the City Secretary at 254-2421 for further information or needed assistance.

This agenda is posted as required under Government Code Section 551.041. For more information or for a copy of the open meetings act, please contact the Attorney General of Texas at 1-800-252-8011 or the City Secretary at 936-254-2421.