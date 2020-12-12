Timpson Band Earns State Medal at Historic Performance

Typically, the University Interscholastic League only hosts one state marching contest, and the National Association of Military Marching Bands (NAMMB) puts on a state contest for military bands. On Wednesday, December 9 in Pirates Stadium (Pine Tree HS) was the first time UIL has sanctioned the event.

At 11:51am, the Timpson Bear Band performed at the Inaugural UIL State Military Marching Band Championships. Under the field direction of Junior Drum Major Carter Ramsey, the band’s performance included: Honey Boys on Parade by Edward Cupero, Chicago World’s Fair Centennial Celebration 1933 March by Carl Mader, The Drum Major March by JS Taylor, Battle Hymn of the Republic arranged by Fred J. Allen, and God Bless America by Jay Bocook.

With the pandemic, bands were allotted a time reduction regarding the length of the drill; however, the Timpson Band worked hard to produce a performance that embodied their tradition of pride by playing challenging music and exceeding the minimum drill time requirement. The band earned 2nd Place and each performing member received the UIL State Silver Medal.

In historic fashion, the band dawned their UIL medal during their encore performance at half-time of the Timpson Bears’ state semi-final game at Randell Reed Stadium (New Caney ISD). We are very proud of all the band has overcome and their endurance to produce an award-winning show!

Congratulations Timpson Bear Band!

2020 Bear Band Members

Flutes: KeAndra Earl, Kearstin Cruz, Kaitlyn Madrid, Chole Nix, Remington Newman, Angel Booker Clarinets: Alyssa Park, Ty’eshia Johnson, Isabella Galaviz, Bella Alford, Emmy Richardson, Giselle Manzano, Star McClure, Kiera Curtis, Megan Sepulvado, Priscilla Manzano Bass Clarinets: Claire Johnson, Kallie Solomon, McKenley Wynn Alto Saxophones: D’Chelle Garner, Chelsey Franks, Breunna Gregory, Natalie Johnson, Chloe Hazelmyer, Mackenzie Smith, Koriana Eaden Tenor Saxophone: Iethan Bagwell Trumpets: Gracie Wagnon, Lana Parks, Milca De La Cruz, Landon Bowley, Christoper Booker, Kaitlyn Crockett, Christoper Crockett, Jordan Davis, Kenley Moore, Hannah Odom, Romy Madrid, Connor Crawford, Raul De Leon, Cameron LaVoie Trombones: Gus Galaviz, Nayelli De Leon, Isaiah White, Ke’Aisjia Randall, Matthew Mooney, Juan Galaviz Baritones: Julien Lawrence (featured soloist), Devon Morrow, Banner Warr (featured soloist), Amy Hernandez, Jermany Tipps, Cody Booker, David Lawhorn, Dorothea Robberson, Bethany Ghea Tubas: Jayden Windham (assistant drum major), Xander Stephens, Pedro Garcia, Mason Ramsey, Diego Garcia Percussion: James Williams, Joshua Wagstaff, Alexis Billingsley, Jarron Daniels, Sean Matts, Jarrmez Daniels, Brandon Vargas