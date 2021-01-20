Timpson Band:  All-Region, Area, & State Results

Members of the Timpson Band virtually auditioned for the ATSSB (Association of Texas Small School Bands) Middle School and High School All-Region Bands in December 2019. The Timpson students that earned chairs are:

Amy Hernandez ~ 8th Grade Euphonium, 4th Chair MS Band

Isabella Galaviz ~ 9th Grade Bb Clarinet, 14th Chair HS Concert Band

Alyssa Parks ~ 12th Grade Bb Clarinet/Alto Clarinet, Advanced to AREA on each; chose Alto Clarinet

Pedro Garcia ~ 10th Grade Tuba, 8th Chair HS Concert Band, Advanced to Area

Jayden Windham ~ 10th Grade Tuba, 6th Chair HS Symphonic Band, Advanced to Area

The All-Region band concert was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. Students will receive the 2021 All-Region band patch in recognition of their achievement.

This past week members of the Timpson Band virtually auditioned for a chance to earn a chair in the ATSSB All-State band.

Senior Alyssa Parks, earned 2nd Chair and alternate to State on the alto clarinet

Sophomore Pedro Garcia, earned 6th Chair on the Tuba

Sophomore Jayden Windham, earned 1st Chair (3A Track) on the Tuba