Timpson Band: All-Region, Area, & State Results
Members of the Timpson Band virtually auditioned for the ATSSB (Association of Texas Small School Bands) Middle School and High School All-Region Bands in December 2019. The Timpson students that earned chairs are:
Amy Hernandez ~ 8th Grade Euphonium, 4th Chair MS Band
Isabella Galaviz ~ 9th Grade Bb Clarinet, 14th Chair HS Concert Band
Alyssa Parks ~ 12th Grade Bb Clarinet/Alto Clarinet, Advanced to AREA on each; chose Alto Clarinet
Pedro Garcia ~ 10th Grade Tuba, 8th Chair HS Concert Band, Advanced to Area
Jayden Windham ~ 10th Grade Tuba, 6th Chair HS Symphonic Band, Advanced to Area
The All-Region band concert was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. Students will receive the 2021 All-Region band patch in recognition of their achievement.
This past week members of the Timpson Band virtually auditioned for a chance to earn a chair in the ATSSB All-State band.
Senior Alyssa Parks, earned 2nd Chair and alternate to State on the alto clarinet
Sophomore Pedro Garcia, earned 6th Chair on the Tuba
Sophomore Jayden Windham, earned 1st Chair (3A Track) on the Tuba