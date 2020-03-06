Timpson Area Genealogy and Heritage Society meeting

Are you interested in your family roots? Have you tried tracing your ancestry, but have found it difficult or have hit a roadblock? Have you tested, or considered testing your DNA? What are the benefits of DNA testing and what type should you have done? Have you discovered interesting or famous people in your lineage? Have you discovered black sheep? Have you made family connections with local people with whom you previously had no known connections? Do you know how to build a family tree and that you should not rely on family trees built by others? Have you found online research sites expensive? Do you know there are several free sites on which you can do research? Do you know we have a Genealogy Library in Timpson with resources including individual family histories, highschool yearbooks, cemetery records, computers, etc.? Do you like to reminisce about growing up in our area?

If any of these questions resonate with you, please attend Timpson Area Genealogy and heritage Society on Wednesday, March 18 at 2PM. We will have an open forum in which you can ask questions and share your experiences. The meeting is held in the annex behind the Timpson Public Library on the corner of Austin and Bremond. Guests are very welcome. Call 936-615-7262 for more information

Thank you.

Kathy Grigsby

Program Coordinator