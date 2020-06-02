Timpson Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting and welcome

Timpson and our community recognize our new business Timpson Nutrition. Timpson Nutrition is located on the square at 146 Park Plaza and has been open since the first of March. This Nutrition store offers Herbalife and supplements that can help you lose the weight and gain the energy. Their goal is to help and educate customers and our community about eating healthier and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. They serve Teas Shakes that are sugar free and helps as a meal replacement to keep you full for 7 hours. We invite you to stop by and see what they have. It’s a healthy visit that will be tasteful and enjoyable

Come by Friday, June 5th at 11 am to join The Timpson Area Chamber of Commerce welcoming this asset to our community. We will have a ribbon cutting and welcome Shaneeta Rhodes and her team as our newest downtown business.