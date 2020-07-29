Timpson Area Chamber of Commerce to hold ribbon cutting ceremony for new business in Timpson

Timpson Area Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening for JOHNSONS’S WANG DANG DO.

We invite everyone to join us and give a big welcome to our newest business at 12 noon, Saturday, August 1st. Be a part of a growing community!

Timpson has a new business in town that serves Hot Wings and fries. They also have a specialty of Wings and Waffles along with other choices. They are located at 582 North First Street right off HWY 59 in an easy location to visit. Charleston Johnson the owner has already proved he has the best HOT WINGS around. Your invited to dine in or take out while enjoying what this new business in Timpson brings to the table, both inside in the air conditioning restaurant or to your table at home.