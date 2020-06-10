Timpson Area Chamber of Commerce Covid-19 Relief announcement

The TIMPSON AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE recognizes Timpson Quick Stop and Triple J Feed for receiving the Covid-19 supplemental fund for local businesses.

We congratulate both Timpson Quick Stop and Triple J Feed for receiving the Timpson Chamber of Commerce Covid-19 small business supplemental fund. Each of these businesses applied and received $500.00 to help with any expenses they encountered during this pandemic. The Chamber appreciates the hard work these, and all our businesses do to serve our town and community.

This project was intended to help our businesses stay open during the pandemic. Small businesses are the foundation of our community and our economy, employing our citizens, keeping our neighborhood running and making our town feel like home. Timpson Area Chamber of Commerce has also waived all membership dues for 2020. All businesses will be receiving new information forms shortly and information about a plan to keep Timpson on the map. We wish to thank every business in our area and only wish the best for each business.

Timpson Area Chamber of Commerce also thanks the entire community for the support that is shown for our local businesses. Without consumers no business would be able to operate. Therefore, it’s up to our community to keep our local businesses open.