Timpson Area Chamber of Commerce Celebrates new store opening by having ribbon cutting

Thanks to a good number of attendees Timpson new business Great Giftables is now open for business. Everyone gathered around during the ribbon cutting and then enjoyed delicious snacks while looking over the many different arts and crafts that’s neatly arranged in the new store. Laurie invites all to come by and browse the store that’s full of treasures from all around East Texas. You will be sure to find some interesting items that you would want to take home. We hope you will stop in to support this new business to a good start. Local business makes up the structure that keeps Timpson in business.

A Little About:

Great Giftables is an arts and crafts consignment store focusing on East Texas and Shelby County craftsmen and women. Primarily we have items from area crafters and a nice variety of goods for sale. We offer hand-made, re-purposed, and refinished items as well as unique finds and practically new items. We are not a resale shop! We are a shop of unique creations and discoveries. Please come and see what we have to offer! Store hours will be Monday through Friday 10am – 7pm, Saturday and Sunday 1pm until 7pm. We are located on the downtown square in Timpson at 191 Bremond. 936-254-0006 www.greatgiftables.com atsadoozygifts@yahoo.com Proprietor: Laurie McDonald VP of Everything: LaQuita Caraway and Kayla G (Curator & Creator) along with Ellie M. (Curator, Collector & Creator)

Laurie would like to recognize Emmitt Yarbrough, Reid McDonald, Melissa Rodriguez, Vernell Alger, Shannell Alger, Dominic Overbey, LaQuita Caraway, Kayla Griffin and Zoie Whitton by saying, this couldn’t have happen without their help.