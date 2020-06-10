TIMPSON:  Christopher Byrnes earns Bachelor's of Business Administration from Letourneau University Spring 2020

LETOURNEAU UNIVERSITY ANNOUNCES GRADUATES FOR SPRING 2020



LONGVIEW, Texas (June 8, 2020) — LeTourneau University had to postpone its 2020 graduation ceremony, previously scheduled for May 9, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The celebration of this year’s graduates has been rescheduled to coincide in 2021 with the university’s 75th anniversary. Among those who have completed their bachelor’s and master’s degrees are:

Christopher Byrnes earns Bachelor's of Business Administration



Graduates with summa cum laude honors maintained a cumulative grade point average between 3.8 and a perfect 4.0 throughout their college coursework. Those with magna cum laude honors maintained a cumulative grade point average between 3.6 and 3.79, and cum laude graduates maintained a cumulative grade point average between 3.40 and 3.59.



LeTourneau University is the Christian polytechnic university where educators engage students to nurture Christian virtue, develop competency and ingenuity in their professional fields, integrate faith and work, and serve the local and global community. LETU offers more than 140 undergraduate and graduate degree programs online and at LETU’s residential campus in Longview, Texas, located 120 miles east of Dallas, Texas, and 60 miles west of Shreveport, Louisiana.