Tennessee Cemetery Homecoming will be held on July 18th, 2021.

We will meet at the Tennessee Presbyterian Church at 11:30 for a business meeting and dinner at 12 noon. Bring your favorite dish and enjoy visiting with old friends. Looking forward to seeing everyone after last year not being able to have homecoming.

If you can’t attend and would like to donate to the upkeep of the cemetery you can mail a denotation to:

Tennessee Permanent Trust Tennessee Working Committee

% Jeanie Rhodes % Billie Jackson

1434 CR 4916 7607 FM 947

Timpson, TX 75975 Gary, TX 75643