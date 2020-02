NEW TIMPSON LIONS CLUB MEETING

Please come and learn how you can be part of this service group dedicated to helping those in need in your community.

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

First United Methodist Church

312 Austin Street

6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For more information contact Chris Gunstream

Cell (409) 549-2209 – lionchris@clgun.com