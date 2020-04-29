LAKE TIMPSON: Thomas Decker, biologist with Texas Parks and Wildlife, visited Lake Timpson to survey the shoreline for Giant salvinia

Hello neighbors.

Monday morning 4/27/20 Thomas Decker, biologist with Texas Parks and Wildlife, visited Lake Timpson to survey the shoreline for Giant salvinia. He saw some emergent up at the mouth of Black Water Creek at the north end of the lake. Did not see any along our shorelines. The vegetation you see is water primrose. It has roots. It comes up every year. It is not invasive. Giant salvinia does not have roots and is free-floating.

Thomas will continue to monitor Lake Timpson and spray as needed to control the GS. I told him I would email ya'll that he was here and thanked him for his commitment to our lake.

I am attaching some of photos of Giant salvinia. If you see anything that looks like this, or anything else about which you are concerned, please take a photo of it and email it to me so I can share with Thomas. He really appreciates our community for helping to monitor the GS.

Thanks to each of you for taking care of beautiful Lake Timpson.

Rebecca