LAKE TIMPSON: Giant Salvinia

Mon, 04/06/2020 - 5:32pm Ourtown1
Rebecca Dillon

Hello neighbors.

Allen Ross reports that he is seeing some Giant salvinia along the shoreline from the spillway to the north end of the lake on the west side.  I have emailed Thomas Decker with TPWD about this.  Please check your shorelines and email me if you see anything that I need to report to Thomas.  They usually come in April to check the shorelines and spray as needed.

 

I appreciate your help in getting the information to Thomas.

 

Be careful.  Be safe.  Stay well.

Rebecca

