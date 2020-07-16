Joe and Hazel Dillon's 70th Wedding Anniversary

On July 15, 1950, Joe and Hazel Dillon (my precious parents) were married at the Methodist Church in Haughton, Louisiana. If your math is as good as mine, that means TODAY they celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary! I often wonder at the fact that they have been married longer than I’ve been alive…my Daddy is quick to remind me that’s the way it used to work! My parents are loving, caring, nurturing, and the greatest supporters my brother, Larry, and I could have ever hoped for! I remember how hard my Daddy used to work…I rarely remember him ever missing a day. He was honest and trustworthy and he has the most integrity of any man I know…and I know plenty of men with lots of it! Mama was a “stay-at- home” Mom for most of our growing up years and was our biggest cheerleader. She read Bible stories to us as small children and made certain we said our prayers at bedtime. She also worked hard and made our house a home. It was one where I was proud to bring my friends…not only was it almost always immaculate, my parents made my friends feel at home.

I could write stories of growing up for days on end…some of them were not so funny at the time, but most of them are fondly remembered. My parents taught Larry and me important attributes like look people in the eye when you speak to them, learn people’s names and use them, be on time (boy do I ever have a story about this one…ask me sometime), attend the event…it’s your presence, not your presents that’s important, attend funerals and dress up to attend them, Sunday is for Church and Sunday School, prayer works wonders (my Daddy says the best prayers I’ve ever heard and there’s not a time in my life that I don’t remember hearing him pray), make certain that people can count on your word, and don’t ever take the Christ out of Christmas by writing Xmas. All these lessons were taught by words, discipline, and most importantly, by example. Friends…I don’t know about you, but I think these and many more lessons I learned in my home are important and they’ve helped shape me into the person I am today.

Those of you who personally know Joe and Hazel Dillon can attest to the fact that they are two truly amazing people. There aren’t many couples blessed to celebrate their 70th Anniversary…God has certainly smiled upon my Mama and Daddy and upon our entire family. I hope when God looks down on me that He says “I know who you are…you are just like your Mom and Dad!” Please help me wish my wonderful parents Happy Anniversary…and may your families be as blessed as mine!