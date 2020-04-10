Email from Thomas Decker with TPWD concerning Giant Salvinia at Lake Timpson

Hello Lake Timpson neighbors.

I sent a couple of photos of the vegetation along the shoreline especially on the west side taken by John Phillips to Thomas for his opinion. Attached is his email response. What you are seeing is water primrose, which emerges every spring. It is not Giant salvinia. I am also attaching photos of water primrose and salvinia so you can see the difference. We are grateful to Thomas and his crew for continuing to monitor Lake Timpson and spray as necessary. First 2 photos are water primrose. Second 2 photos are salvinia. Thank you for monitoring your shorelines. Please send me photos of any plants that are of concern and I will forward to Thomas.

Be careful. Stay safe. Stay well.

Rebecca

From Thomas Decker:

"Good morning Mrs. Dillon,

I apologize for the delay in response; for the past few days, I have been working on getting our salvinia weevil operations ready to start raising again.

We had planned to survey Timpson during the latter half of March, but due to the COVID-19 situation, our office has suspended nonessential travel, which will likely be in effect for at least the next two weeks or more. Once our travel restrictions are lifted, Timpson is definitely on the list of water bodies we need to take a look at. At the time of our last survey in December, there was a patch of small salvinia plants near the mouth of the creek, and it has likely grown since then.

As for the picture in the other email you sent, I carefully looked it over and did not see any giant salvinia. The plants with the round leaves are water primrose, a native emergent plant. Salvinias are floating plants and do not have stems or root systems that grow from soil.

Thank you for the update. TPWD will return as soon as we are able."