CITY OF TIMPSON: Taking Bids

The City of Timpson is accepting bids for mowing, weed trimming, and debris removal associated with routine lawncare. Property specifics are available at Timpson City Hall 456 Jacob St. Timpson, TX 75975.

All submitted bids must be in a sealed envelope and received no later than

5:00pm, April 17, 2020.

Sealed bids should be submitted to:

City of Timpson

Attn: Misty Burgess, City Secretary

P.O. Box 369

Timpson, TX 75975