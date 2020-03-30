CITY OF TIMPSON: Press Release - Effective March 30th the CITY OF TIMPSON will implement stricter guidelines at City Hall relating to the presence of COVID 19

PRESS RELEASE

CITY OF TIMPSON – MAYOR DEBRA SMITH

Effective March 30th the CITY OF TIMPSON will implement stricter guidelines at City Hall relating to the presence of COVID 19 in our local area.

A barrier is in the hall way of City Hall, limiting access to the personal space of Misty Burgess and that of Paula Mullins. To speak to either, you may call 936-254-2421 or email them at:

citysecretary@cityoftimpson.com

municipalcourt@cityoftimpson.com

utility@cityoftimpson.com

Work orders can be submitted via the City’s website www.cityoftimpson.com or can be called or emailed to any of the above.

The FIRST (1st) window at City Hall 456 Jacob Str. will be accessible to pay your city utility bill. PLEASE NOTE: no receipt or change will be given during this time. An envelope and pens are available for you to write your name / account name, if you do not bring your bill. If you bring your bill, tear off the city’s portion and leave in the envelope with your payment. NO CHANGE will be given, so bring correct payment amount. If you pay over or SLIGHTLY UNDER ($5 or less) the difference will appear on your MAY 1st Bill.

OTHER PAYMENT OPTIONS:

Austin Bank accepts utility payments for the City of Timpson – a copy of your bill is required the drive thru the bank teller will provide change if needed. If you use the night deposit box include your bill and correct payment amount.

thepaymentgroup.com is the online payment portal for City of Timpson – you must have account name, number and amount. Visa, Mastercard and Discover are accepted payments.

USPS – customers may mail checks or money orders to PO BOX 369, Timpson, TX 75975

Please include account name and/number on the memo or include a copy of your bill.

CITY OF TIMPSON TRAFFIC CITATIONS can be paid at the 1st window at City Hall (same process as above) or online at trafficpayments.com or by calling 800-444-1187