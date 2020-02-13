City of Timpson - Council Meeting Agenda for 2/18/2020

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the governing body of the above-named City will be held on the 18th day of February, 2020 at 5:30 pm at the City Hall, 456 Jacob Street, Timpson, Texas, at which time the following subjects will be considered, to-wit:

Call to Order:

2. Invocation:

3. Pledge: United States Pledge, Texas Pledge

4. Council Items: Reports by the members of the City Council on matters not on the

agenda will be made at this time. A total, not to exceed 10 minutes will be devoted

to these reports.

5. Presentations & Recognitions/ Chamber of Commerce notices:

6. Citizens Input: This time is provided for members of the public to address the City

Council on items that appear within the Consent and Action Items or a matter not

listed on the agenda. Each speaker is limited to 3 minutes. A Citizens Input Form

may be filled out and filed with the City Secretary prior to the meeting.

7. Department/Committee Reports:

A. Public Works Report:

B. Police Department Report:

C. Municipal Court Report: For the month of January, there were 13

citations issued and 17 violations, 0 to juveniles, and 1 to a minor. The total

amount generated for the month was $4,476.00.

D. City Secretary: Misty Burgess, Spanish Trail Ride will be at SoSo Park

Saturday, February 22nd. Timpson ISD decided not to make any changes to the

one-way ordinance on Pecan St. February 14th was the last day to file for a place

on the Ballot, we have 1 packet turned in from Council Member Alexander

for City Council and 1 packet turned in from Mayor Smith. Feb 18, at 5:00 PM

is deadline to file a declaration of Write-in Candidacy.

UP-COMING ELECTION DATES :

Feb 18, 2020 – Last day to File a Declaration of Write-in Candidacy

April 20, 2020 – First Day of Early Voting

April 20, 2020 – Last Day to Apply for Ballot by Mail

April 28, 2020 – Last Day of Early Voting

May 2, 2020 – Last Day to receive Ballot by Mail

May 2, 2020 – Election Day

8. Consent Agenda: Items included under the Consent Agenda require little or no

deliberation by the Council. Approval of the Consent Agenda authorizes the

City Secretary to proceed with the conclusion of each item as reflected in the

Minutes of this meeting.

Consider approval of the Minutes from the Regular Meeting held on Jan. 21, 2020 Notice that Special Meeting scheduled for February 4th failed due to lack of quorum. Consider approval of Financial Statement for the month of January 2020 Consider approval of Accounts Payable – January 2020 Consider approval of garbage rate increase of 2.2% for Commercial services

REGULAR AGENDA ITEMS (9 –15)

9. Discuss and take action: Due to the failed special meeting council needs to adopt a

resolution to hold the council meetings at the Timpson Public Library OR vote to rescind the

vote from January meeting to hold the City Council Meetings at the Timpson Library.

10. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider approval of 8 members of the

Fire Dept to attend the annual Livingston Fire School, total cost of $1,000.00 to come

from the Fire Dept account.

11. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider the approval of funds for the

department to purchase and update protection gear, costs totaling approximately

$14,000 to come from the Fire Dept account.

12. Discuss and take action: Discuss and re-consider the motion to no longer offer

temporary utility service, with the exception of rental property owners.

13. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider Ordinance prohibiting 18-wheelers to

Park on City streets.

14. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider returned check policy for City utility

payments.

15. Discuss and POSSIBLY TAKE ACTION: This item will only be discussed in the event

The City Secretary has not received more than 2 packets as of Friday 2/14/2020 for council

AND NO ONE

submits their name as a WRITE IN CANDIDATE according to election policy by 5 PM on

Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Discuss and notify the public that the May 2nd City Election is

being canceled because all candidates having filed by the deadline are unopposed.

16. Adjourn.

