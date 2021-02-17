CITY OF TIMPSON: City Council Meeting Rescheduled

The Regular City Council meeting scheduled for today at 5:30pm has been rescheduled for Monday, February 22nd at 5:30pm.

NOTICE OF MEETING OF THE

GOVERNING BODY OF THE

CITY OF TIMPSON

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the governing body of the above-named City will be

held on the 16 h day of February, 2021 at 5:30 pm at Timpson City Hall, 456 Jacob Street,

Timpson, Texas, at which time the following subjects will be considered, to-wit:

1. Call to Order:

2. Invocation:

3. Pledge: United States Pledge, Texas Pledge

4. Council Items: Reports by the members of the City Council on matters not on the

agenda will be made at this time. A total, not to exceed 10 minutes will be devoted

to these reports.

5. Presentations & Recognitions/ Chamber of Commerce notices:

6. Citizens Input: This time is provided for members of the public to address the City

Council on items that appear within the Consent and Action Items or a matter not

listed on the agenda. Each speaker is limited to 3 minutes. A Citizens Input Form

may be filled out and filed with the City Secretary prior to the meeting.

7. Department/Committee Reports:

A. Public Works Report

B. Police Department Report

C. Municipal Court Report: For the month of January, there were 4 citations

issued and 7 violations, 0 to juveniles, and 1 to a minor. The total amount

generated for the City was approximately $787.67.

D. City Secretary: There have been 3 candidate packets submitted for the

General Election as February 11 th at 12:00pm, which are Mayor Pro Tem Kyle

Allen, Council Member Tiffany Collins and Council Member Charleston Johnson.

February 16 th is the last day to File a Declaration of Write-in Candidacy and if

no one does, there will not be an election held on May 1, 2021 and an Ordinance

will need to be signed at the March Council Meeting declaring it canceled.

8. Consent Agenda: Items included under the Consent Agenda require little or no

deliberation by the Council. Approval of the Consent Agenda authorizes the City Secretary

to proceed with the conclusion of each item as reflected in the Minutes of this meeting.

A. Consider approval of the Minutes from the Regular Meeting held on Jan. 19, 2021

B. Consider approval of Financial Statement for the month of January 2021

C. Consider approval of Accounts Payable – January 2021

REGULAR AGENDA ITEMS (9 - 11)

9. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider renewing the city lawncare contract with

Lawn Commanders, at the rate of $1,775/mo. The current contract with Lawn Commanders

is up in April and he is willing to sign a 2-year contract at $1,775/mo.

10. Discuss and take action: Discuss, consider, and adopt resolution designating an

engineering service provider for the 2021-2022 Texas Community Development Fund

application and project implementation administered by the Texas Department of

Agriculture.

11. Discuss and take action: Discuss, consider, and adopt resolution designating an

engineering service provider for the 2021 Downtown Revitalization Program/ Main Street

Fund application and project implementation administered by the Texas Department of

Agriculture.

12. Adjourn.