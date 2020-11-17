CITY OF TIMPSON: City Council Meeting Agenda for November 17, 2020

NOTICE OF MEETING OF THE

GOVERNING BODY OF THE

CITY OF TIMPSON

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the governing body of the above-named City will be

held on the 17 th day of November, 2020 at 5:30 pm at Timpson City Hall, 456 Jacob Street,

Timpson, Texas, at which time the following subjects will be considered, to-wit:

1. Call to Order:

2. Invocation:

3. Pledge: United States Pledge, Texas Pledge

4. Council Items: Reports by the members of the City Council on matters not on the

agenda will be made at this time. A total, not to exceed 10 minutes will be devoted

to these reports.

5. Presentations & Recognitions/ Chamber of Commerce notices:

6. Citizens Input: This time is provided for members of the public to address the City

Council on items that appear within the Consent and Action Items or a matter not

listed on the agenda. Each speaker is limited to 3 minutes. A Citizens Input Form

may be filled out and filed with the City Secretary prior to the meeting.

7. Department/Committee Reports:

A. Public Works Report:

B. Police Department Report:

C. Municipal Court Report: For the month of September, there was 6 citations

issued 7 and violations, 0 to juveniles, and 1 to a minor. The total amount

generated for the City was approx. $836.43.

D. City Secretary: there will be no Regular City Council Meeting in December. ALL

regular monthly bills will be paid as usual and presented in January. The dumpster

will be at City Hall Dec. 5 th . TML has approved another 6 weeks of physical

therapy for Henry Marx. Henry has elected to keep his dental insurance and pay

the City his monthly premium ($54.28), which he has paid this month.

8. Consent Agenda: Items included under the Consent Agenda require little or no

deliberation by the Council. Approval of the Consent Agenda authorizes the City Secretary

to proceed with the conclusion of each item as reflected in the Minutes of this meeting.

A. Consider approval of the Minutes from the Regular Meeting held on Oct 20, 2020

B. Consider approval of the Minutes from the Special Meeting held on Oct 26, 2020

C. Consider approval of Financial Statement for the month of October 2020

D. Consider approval of Accounts Payable – October 2020

REGULAR AGENDA ITEMS (9 - 16)

9. Discuss and take action: Discuss and take action on the 2021 Woodlawn Cemetery

mowing contract, renewing with Mark’s Lawn Care with a $100 increase per month

($1,375 to $1,475), or approve City Secretary to issue RFP for the 2021 contract,

effective February 1, 2021.

10. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider authorization to issue requests for

proposals (RFP) for administrative services and requests for qualifications (RFQs) for

engineering services related to the 2021-2022 Community Development Block Grant

(CDBG) program administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA).

11. Discuss and take action: Discuss and take action on the proposal by E5 Oilfield

Services to clean the inside/outside of 2 water tanks and filter screens, in the amount of

$14,500.

12. Discuss and take action: Discuss and take action to approve the withdrawal of $10,000

from American State Bank CD account #31416 (current balance $37,403.11) to deposit

into the electric Super Savings account to help with the cost of repairs for the bucket

truck ($15,639.88).

13. Discuss and take action: Discuss and take action to sell and/or repair the 1999 F150 and

the 2001 F250 that are currently indisposed.

14. Discuss and take action: Discuss and take action on the sidewalk project design

submitted by GLS and approve City Secretary to issue contractor RFP for the project.

15. Discuss and take action: Discuss and take action to approve cost of living adjustment

raises for full-time employees in the Electric, Water/Sewer, and General Departments,

beginning January 1, 2021. The last COLA raise was 2% in 2019.

16. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider the termination of Henry Marx,

effective December 1 st , 2020 dependent upon his ability to perform at full capacity.

17. Adjourn.

