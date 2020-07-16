CITY OF TIMPSON: Agenda for City Council Meeting - July 21, 2020

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the governing body of the above-named City will be held on the 21st day of July, 2020 at 5:30 pm at the City Hall, 456 Jacob Street, Timpson, Texas, at which time the following subjects will be considered, to-wit:

1. Call to Order:

2. Invocation:

3. Pledge: United States Pledge, Texas Pledge

4. Council Items: Reports by the members of the City Council on matters not on the

agenda will be made at this time. A total, not to exceed 10 minutes will be devoted

to these reports.

5. Presentations & Recognitions/ Chamber of Commerce notices:

6. Citizens Input: This time is provided for members of the public to address the City

Council on items that appear within the Consent and Action Items or a matter not

listed on the agenda. Each speaker is limited to 3 minutes. A Citizens Input Form

may be filled out and filed with the City Secretary prior to the meeting.

7. Department/Committee Reports:

A. Public Works Report: Larry Burns

B. Police Department Report: Chief Graham

C. Municipal Court Report: For the month of June, there were 21

citations issued and 21 violations, 0 to juveniles, and 4 to minors. The

percentage amount generated for the City was approx. $2,006.64.

D. City Secretary: On Saturday, August 1st the dumpster will be in town.

Budget meetings were held July 13th – 15th for all departments.

Budget Dates:

August 10th: Mayor submits proposed 2020-2021 Budgets to City Secretary

(Deadline for the proposed budgets must be filed at least 30 days PRIOR to adopting the

City Tax Rate and 2020-21 Final Budget. Final Budget has to be adopted prior to 9/30.)

August 18th: City Council Meeting, Council to review Preliminary Budget

September 15th: City Council Meeting, Council to adopt the Final Budget and

first reading of Ordinances to adopt budget and tax rate

September 18th: Copy of final budget needs to be filed with City Secretary

September 25th: City Secretary files final budget with County Clerk

October 1st: New fiscal year begins

8. Consent Agenda: Items included under the Consent Agenda require little or no

deliberation by the Council. Approval of the Consent Agenda authorizes the

City Secretary to proceed with the conclusion of each item as reflected in the

Minutes of this meeting.

Consider approval of the Minutes from the Regular Meeting held on June 16, 2020 Consider approval of Financial Statement for the month of June 2020 Consider approval of Accounts Payable – June 2020

REGULAR AGENDA ITEMS (9 – 14)

9. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider approval for Mall Energys’ quote to

repair the pump on mobile generator in the amount of $3,900.

10. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider approval for Goodwin-Lasiters’ quote

for the TCEQ Permit Renewal service, cost range $3,200 - $3,700.

11. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider approval for Duplichains’ quote for

the repair on Bremond & 2nd St. storm drain in the amount of $6,700.00 contingent

upon the acceptance of the bid for $17,850 for 2nd St. & Jacob St. storm drain repair.

12. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider installing walk-up window and drop box

for utility payments.

13. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider adopting Social Media Policy for

city employees, Volunteer Fire Department, City Council & EDC Board Members, and

any other City related Committee Members.

14. Discuss and take action: Discuss and take action requiring TVFD volunteers to sign a

waiver allowing driving records for insurance purposes with copies of waivers to be

scanned and emailed to citysecretary@cityoftimpson.com. Discuss and take action

requiring a current list of all Timpson Fire Department Volunteers including legal name,

DOB, DL #, to be on file in the City Secretary’s office. Any member not complying

would be excluded from driving/operating vehicles belonging and/or Titled to City of

Timpson - TVFD.

15. Adjourn.

The Council reserves the right to retire into executive session concerning any of the items listed on this agenda whenever it is considered necessary and is legally justified under the Open Meetings Act.

This facility is wheelchair accessible and wheelchair parking is available. Requests for accommodations or interpretive services must be made 48 hours prior to this meeting. Please contact the City Secretary at 254-2421 for further information or needed assistance.

This agenda is posted as required under Government Code Section 551.041. For more information or for a copy of the open meetings act, please contact the Attorney General of Texas at 1-800-252-8011 or the City Secretary at 936-254-2421.

City of Timpson

______________________________________________

Debra Smith, Mayor

Certification

I certify that the above notice of meeting was posted on the bulletin boards at City Hall, 456 Jacob Street, Timpson, Texas on Thursday, July 16 , 2020.

____________________________________________

Misty Burgess, City Secretary

I certify that the attached notice and agenda of items to be considered by the City Council was removed by me from the bulletin board in the City Hall and from the display case adjacent to the front door of City Hall on the _______day of, _______________2020.

____________________________________________

Misty Burgess, City Secretary