Tenaha Roarin Band from Tigerland
Wed, 02/12/2020 - 3:14pm Ourtown1
25 Band Students are STATE BOUND!!
25 Band Students are STATE BOUND!!
Results from the Region 21 UIL Solo & Ensemble contest:
53 first division medals and 25 students advancing to STATE Solo & Ensemble Contest in Austin on June 1st! Additionally, 14 students medaled in two events! All of these numbers are records.
Three first division percussion ensembles not pictured. Two of those percussion ensembles are advancing to state!
Include in Front Page Slideshow