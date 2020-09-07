TENAHA: A Public Hearing for 2020-2021 Proposed Budget and Proposed Tax Rate of the City of Tenaha will be held Tuesday September 8, 2020

A Public Hearing for 2020-2021 Proposed Budget and Proposed Tax Rate of the City of

Tenaha will be held Tuesday September 8, 2020, beginning at 5:30 PM in the Council

Room located at 238 North George Bowers Drive, Tenaha Texas 75974.

1. Call to Order--Welcome

2. Public Participation is invited.

3. Discussion of the 2020-2021 FY Proposed Budget and the 2020-2021 FY Proposed Tax

Rate

4. Adjournment