TENAHA ISD: Tenaha ISD Pre-K 4 Fun! Silly Sandwich Day
Sat, 12/12/2020 - 11:51amOurtown1
Brenda Lucas
So last week while learning letter Ss, we read the story “Seal’s Silly Sandwich”!! Today we made our own silly sandwiches called Strawberry cream cheese/banana Sammies (made with waffles instead of bread)!! They loved them and wanted more..they are willing to try anything!! We have made and eaten peanut butter and potato chip sandwiches (Pp), and even tried olives (Oo)!! The giggles and smiles are contagious y’all!! Wonder what we’ll eat next?? Shonda Elliott, PK4