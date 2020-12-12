Home
  • Article Image Alt Text
  • Article Image Alt Text

TENAHA ISD: Tenaha ISD Pre-K 4 Fun! Silly Sandwich Day

Sat, 12/12/2020 - 11:51am Ourtown1
Brenda Lucas

 

So last week while learning letter Ss, we read the story “Seal’s Silly Sandwich”!! Today we made our own silly sandwiches called Strawberry cream cheese/banana Sammies (made with waffles instead of bread)!! They loved them and wanted more..they are willing to try anything!!  We have made and eaten peanut butter and potato chip sandwiches (Pp), and even tried olives (Oo)!! The giggles and smiles are contagious y’all!! 💗💙Wonder what we’ll eat next?? Shonda Elliott, PK4

East Texas Press

PO Box 2594
Lindale, TX 75771
Office: (936) 254-5050
news@easttexaspress.com

Subscriber Links

Surf New Media