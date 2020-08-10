TENAHA ISD: Tenaha ISD announced today it will continue its policy to operate the Community Eligibility Program

The Tenaha ISD announced today it will continue its policy to operate the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2020-2021 school year. Schools qualifying to operate CEP serve breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals. This new approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals.

For additional information please contact the following person:

Tenaha ISD

Attention: Melanie Duncan, Director of Nutrition

Nutrition Department

138 College St.

Tenaha TX 75974

(936)-248-5000 ext.505

duncanmelanie@tenahaisd.com