Tenaha ISD Regular Called Board Meeting Notice

A Regular Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tenaha ISO will be held June 21, 2021, beginning at 5:30 PM in the Boardroom of the Administration Officel38 College Street

Tenaha, Texas 75974

The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which any formal action may be taken are listed below. Items do not have to be taken in the same order as shown on this meeting notice. Unless removed from the consent agenda, items identified within the consent agenda will be acted on at one time.

Call to Order---Welcome Public Comment Reports from Administrators Consider for Approval Naming the District's New Field House Consider for Approval the Minutes of the Previous Meeting(s) District Investment Reports Consider for Approval Amendments to the 2020-2021 District Budget Consider for Approval the Adoption of the 2021-2022 School District Budget Consider for Approval Renewing the Contract for Audit with Goff & Herrington, P.C. Consider for Approval a Contract for Property & Auto Liability Consider for Approval Region VII ESC Services for the 2021-2022 School Year Consider for Approval Bid Proposals for Food Items, Bread, Milk, and Non-Food Items for the 2021- 2022 School Term Consider for Approval Update 117 Relating to Local Policies : CH (LOCAL) : PURCHASING AND ACQUISITION CHE (LOCAL) : PURCHASING AND ACQUISITION - VENDOR DISCLOSURES AND CONT RACTS : CV(LOCAL) : FACILITIES CONSTRUCTION: DEC(LOCAL): COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS - LEAVES AND ABSENCES Consider for Approval Revision to the 2021-2022 School Calendar Consider for Approval an Official Delegate and Alternate for the 2021 TASB Delegate Assembly District Employees and Officers, Texas Government Code § 551.074 and Real Property Texas Code § 552.72 Comments by Board Members Adjournment

