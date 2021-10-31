Tenaha ISD Pumpkin Decorating Contest Winners

Elementary Winners:

1st Place - Unicorn from the book “I’m a Unicorn” - Daisy Flores (1st grade)

2nd Place - Clifford the Big Red Dog - Daisy Farmer (Prek 4)

3rd Place - Dia de los Muertos - Evelyn Orozco (2nd grade)

Junior High Winners:

1st Place - Winnie the Pooh - Jasmine Santos (8th grade)

2nd Place - Sully, Monsters Inc. - Emely Hernandez (7th grade)

3rd - Jasmine from Disney’s Aladdin - Verannza Mendes (7th grade)

High School Winners:

1st Place - Frozen - Harley Eubank (12th grade)

2nd Place - Dumbo - Shelby Eubank (9th grade)

3rd Place - “Poison Apple/Pumpkin” - Jaydaleeya Curtis (9th grade)

Best in Show - Best Overall Pumpkin

Captain Underpants - Jason Flores - (6th Grade)