TENAHA ISD: Ordinance Declaring Unopposed Candidates Elected to Office and Cancelling Election

Ordinance Declaring Unopposed Candidates Elected to Office and Cancelling Election

STATE OF TEXAS §

§

COUNTY OF SHELBY §

WHEREAS, the authority responsible for having the official ballot prepared, has certified the following candidates are unopposed for election to school board of trustees in the election scheduled to be held on May 2, 2020. (Considerando que, la autoridad responsable de tener la boleta oficial preparada, ha certificado los siguientes candidatos son sin oposici6n para las elecciones a Junta de escuela de consejeros en las elecciones previstas a celebrarse el 02 de mayo de 2020.)

Vicky Jernigan (Incumbent) Tracy Collins (Incumbent)

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDERED BY THE TENAHA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL BOARD OF TRUSTEES THAT: (AHORA POR LO TANTO, SER ORDENADO POR LA JUNTA DE TENAHA INDEPENDIENTE ESCUELA DE ADMINISTRADORES:)

Vicky Jernigan and Tracy Collins are hereby declared to be elected to the office of board trustee as of May 2, 2020.

WHERE AS, the election called to be held on May 2, 2020 shall be cancelled.

(DONDE, se anulara la elecci6n, Hamada a realizarse el 02 de mayo de 2020.)

On or after May 2 2020 the President shall provide a Certificate of Election to the above named candidates, pursuant to §67.016 Election Code. The candidates shall make the sworn Statement and take the Oath of Office as required. Thereafter, the candidates shall perform the duties of office. (En o despues del 02 de mayo de 2020 el Presidente debera presentar un certificado de elecci6n a lo anterior nombrado a candidatos, en virtud de §67.016 c6digo electoral.Los candidatos deberan hacer la declaraci6n jurada y tomar el juramento de la oficina segun se requiera.Despues de eso, los candidatos deberan ejercer las funciones de oficina.