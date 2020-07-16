TENAHA ISD: Notice of School Board Meeting - Agenda for July 20, 2020
Brenda Lucas
A Regular Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tenaha ISD will be held July 20, 2020, beginning at 5:30 PM in the High School Cafetorium, Tenaha, Texas 75974.
The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which any formal action may be taken are listed below. Items do not have to be taken in the same order as shown on this meeting notice. Unless removed from the consent agenda, items identified within the consent agenda will be acted on at one time.
- Call to Order---Welcome
- Public Comment
- Reports from Administrators
- Consider for Approval District Quarterly Investment Reports
- Discussion ofTISD Opening of School on August 17, 2020
- Consider for Approval the Minutes of the Previous Meeting (s)
- Consider for Approval the Annual Tax Collection Report
- Consider for Approval the 2019-2020 Certified Delinquent Tax Roll
- Comments by the Board
- District Employees and Officers Texas Gov't Code §551.074 and/or Real Property Texas Code §551.072
- Employment, Resignations, New Hire, and/or Discipline
- Benefits Conversion Addendum to Superintendent's Contract
- Adjournment