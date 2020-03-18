Tenaha ISD extends Spring Break, makes plans for online/"homeschool" education

March 18, 2020

To All Stakeholders of Tenaha ISD,

We are experiencing an unprecedented time in our lives. The Covid-19 virus known as the “Coronavirus” has fundamentally halted everything we know to be “routine” about our daily lives. This period of “social distancing” that the President and his advisors have asked all citizens to engage in is a “call to arms” for each of us to do our part in ensuring we flatten the curve of infection of this virulent disease. The Center for Disease Control has also recommended that social gatherings of more than ten people be avoided for at least eight weeks. They have also recommended that schools avoid convening in a conventional fashion. Here in Texas, Governor Abbott and Commissioner of Education Mike Morath have recommended that school districts make decisions on a local level based on their own assessment of the risks. While Shelby County currently has no reported cases, we believe it’s important for us to put public health first. The state has put in place the opportunity for districts to offer distance learning or online course work which we believe is the best way forward in the short run. Hopefully, with a little good news and time, we can return to “normal school” as quickly as possible.

Regretfully, I, along with our administrative team and in communication with our Board President, am announcing that our Spring Break will extend an additional week. For the week of March 23-27, there will be no school. However, our team will spend next week making arrangements to resume school in the form of distance learning and online activities beginning on March 30. Please make arrangements to be prepared for a return to learning on March 30 in a remote or “homeschool” fashion. Additionally, the TISD cafeteria will resume services on March 30 with breakfast and lunches available via drive thru at the bus run.

To our staff, stay tuned to your email to receive instructions and details about the work week next week.

We will be reporting more details throughout the next week. Keep an eye on the TISD Facebook page and other social media and internet sources of information. In the mean time, enjoy the extra time away and do your best to stay healthy and clear of any “at-risk” situations that could compromise your health or the health of others.

On behalf of the TISD Administration team,

Scott Tyner

Superintendent