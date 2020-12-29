Tenaha ISD Celebrates School Board Recognition Month This January

Tenaha- Tenaha Schools will join 1,024 school districts throughout Texas to celebrate January as

School Board Recognition Month, Superintendent Scott Tyner announced December 28, 2020.

“Our school board members are volunteers who shoulder critical responsibilities and often make

difficult choices for our district, all without pay. Their goal is always focused on the future success of

the children in our district,” Mr. Tyner stated. “Celebrating School Board Recognition Month is one

way to say thanks for all they do.”

Serving as a link between the community and classroom, school board members are elected to

establish the policies that provide the framework for public schools. Tenaha ISD board is

responsible for an annual budget of $ 7,269,162 million, 496 students, and 83 employees.

Board members serving Tenaha ISD are: Aaron Roland-President, Eugene Bowden-Vice

President, Vickie Jernigan-Secretary, Mike Ogden, Robert Barton, and Tracy Collins.

“It’s more important than ever before that communities support public education so that today’s

students are prepared to be productive citizens and the leaders of tomorrow. Please take a moment

and tell school board members ‘thanks for caring about our children and giving so much to our

community.’ Let them know we support them and that their dedicated service is recognized and

truly appreciated,” Tyner states.