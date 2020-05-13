TENAHA ISD: Agenda for May 18, 2020 Board Meeting
Wed, 05/13/2020 - 1:43pm Ourtown1
Brenda Lucas
A Regular Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tenaha ISD will be held May 18, 2020, beginning at 5:30 PM in the High School Cafetorium located at 138 College Street, Tenaha, Texas 75974.
The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which any fonnal action may be taken are listed below. Items do not have to be taken in the same order as shown on this meeting notice. Unless removed from the consent agenda, items identified within the consent agenda will be acted on at one time.
- Call to Order---Welcome
- Public Comment
- Reports from Administrators
- Consider for Approval the Anticipated Tax Collection Rate for 2020
- Consider for Approval the Excess Debt Collection for 2019
- Consider for Approval Soliciting and Advertising for Fuel, Food Items, Bread, Milk, and Non-Food Items for 2020-2021 School Year
- Consider for Approval Calling a Public Meeting to Review Federal Programs and Possible Other Programs
- Appoint 2020 Hall of Honor Selection Committee Members
- Consider for Approval the Minutes of the Previous Meeting(s)
- District Employees and Officers, TX Government Code Section 551.074 and Real Property TX Code Section 552.72
- Comments by the Board
- Adjournment
